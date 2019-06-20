Notre Dame travels to Athens, Ga. on Sept. 21 for its first big test of the season. In fact, it will likely be the biggest test Notre Dame faces all season. The Bulldogs are a consensus Top 5 preseason team and many believe they are on the cusp of overtaking Alabama in the SEC.

Head Coach: Kirby Smart, 32-10 (4th year) and 32-10 overall 2018 Results: 11-3 overall, 7-1 SEC East (1st); lost to Alabama 35-28 in the SEC championship game; lost to Texas 28-21 in the Sugar Bowl All-Time Series: Georgia leads, 2-0 Last Meeting: Georgia 20, Notre Dame 19 (Sept. 9, 2017) Returning Starters: 13 (6 offense, 7 defense)

BGI: Georgia is a preseason Top 5 team and expectations are they are poised to dethrone Alabama. Any chance that happens?

Dasher: “We’ll see. I think a lot of the expectations are due to the fact Georgia returns 15 starters from last year’s squad, including three-year starter Jake Fromm at quarterback, and an offensive line that potentially could be one of the best Georgia has ever had.

"Defensively, the Bulldogs are extremely athletic and fast, and although there will be some youth at key spots, Kirby Smart has done an excellent job of recruiting since his time in Athens. The overall talent base is as good as its ever been in Athens.”