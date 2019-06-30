Duke is coming off back-to-back bowl seasons, but to keep that streak going the Blue Devils will have to overcome the loss of quarterback Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The good news for the Blue Devils is that it has one of the best coaches in the game, David Cutcliffe, and a defense that should be improved.

I chatted with Durham Herald-Sun beat writer Steve Wiseman about Duke heading into the 2019 season.

Head Coach: David Cutcliffe

2018 Results: 8-5 overall, 3-5 ACC Coastal (6th)

All-Time Series: Notre Dame leads 3-2

Last Meeting: Duke 38, Notre Dame 35 (Sept. 24, 2016; South Bend)

Returning Starters: 14 (5 offense, 9 defense)