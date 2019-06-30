News More News
2019 Opponent Preview: Duke Blue Devils

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
Football Analyst

Duke is coming off back-to-back bowl seasons, but to keep that streak going the Blue Devils will have to overcome the loss of quarterback Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The good news for the Blue Devils is that it has one of the best coaches in the game, David Cutcliffe, and a defense that should be improved.

I chatted with Durham Herald-Sun beat writer Steve Wiseman about Duke heading into the 2019 season.

Head Coach: David Cutcliffe
2018 Results: 8-5 overall, 3-5 ACC Coastal (6th)
All-Time Series: Notre Dame leads 3-2
Last Meeting: Duke 38, Notre Dame 35 (Sept. 24, 2016; South Bend)
Returning Starters: 14 (5 offense, 9 defense)

BGI: Overall, what are expectations for Duke in 2019?

Wiseman: “With the personnel losses from last season and the tougher schedule, those with realistic expectations know it will be difficult for Duke to make a bowl game for the third year in a row. Alabama and Notre Dame weren’t part of Duke’s nonconference schedules the last two years when they went 7-6 and 8-5 with a pair of bowl victories behind Daniel Jones.”

