2019 Opponent Preview: Bowling Green Falcons
Notre Dame takes on Bowling Green this season, marking the first time the two schools have met in football. The Falcons are entering the first season under new head coach Scot Loeffler, who comes to Bowling Green after spending the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Boston College.
I chatted with Sentinal-Tribune sports editor Brandon Shrider about the Falcons heading into the 2019 season.
Head Coach: Scot Loeffler, 0-0 overall (1st year)
2018 Results: 3-9 overall, 2-6 MAC East (5th)
All-Time Series: First-ever meeting
Returning Starters: 9 (6 offense, 3 defense)
BGI: Big picture, how challenging will this rebuild be for Scot Loeffler?
Shrider: “Loeffler came to the program already forced to deal with a desolate roster. Then, post spring, his starting quarterback (Jarret Doege) transferred out. The defense lost a handful of contributors, so I would expect the rebuild to be a multi-year process.
“But Loeffler has already secured a commitment from 2020 three-star quarterback Riley Keller, prying him from a host of other Division I schools including his hometown school of Toledo.”
