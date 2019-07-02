If Steve Addazio is anything it is consistent. In his seven seasons at Boston College, the Eagles have won exactly seven games in six of those campaigns. With a potentially potent offense led by a dynamic running back returning, the Eagles will look to finally get over the seven-win hump.

I chatted with Boston Heraldsports reporter Rich Thompson about the Eagles heading into the 2019 season.

Head Coach: Steve Addazio, 38-38 at Boston College (7th year), 51-49 overall (9th year)

2018 Results: 7-5 overall, 4-4 ACC Atlantic (4th)

All-Time Series:Notre Dame leads 15-9

Last Meeting: Notre Dame 49, Boston College 20 (Sept. 16, 2017; Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

Returning Starters: 9 (6 offense, 3 defense)

BGI: Big picture, what are expectations for Boston College this season?

Thompson: “The expectations are high, but they don’t reflect the reality of BC’s situation. Coach Addazio is rebuilding along offense and defensive lines and at wide receiver, tight end (they use as two tight end set), cornerback and safety with new offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, who replaced Scot Loeffler. BC sent a school record seven players to the NFL Combines and there is not that kind of talent in the pipeline. I think they can win six games and that is being generous.”