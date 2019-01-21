When one reviews head coach Brian Kelly’s nine seasons at Notre Dame, the scoring production from the offense has been quite consistent.

That has had its pros and cons.

The pro is that the typical averages per game in that time have given the Fighting Irish an opportunity to win eight to even 12 games yearly, most of the time. The con is when you go up against the crème-de-la-crème in high stakes matchups, you better be able to have prolific scoring offenses, because 14-10, 17-14 or even 24-21 type of results likely won’t get the job done.



