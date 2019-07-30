Heading into the 2019 season, defensive line coach Mike Elston finds himself in an intriguing situation. Gone is All-American three-technique Jerry Tillery and two-year starter Jonathan Bonner, which saps the interior of leadership and all of its pass rushing production.

Despite those personnel losses, Elston returns a talented, albeit young group of players.

Notre Dame’s 2017 defensive tackle depth chart had just two four-star players on it, and the 2018 depth chart had three. Entering the 2019 season, Notre Dame has three four-star recruits on its roster, although two of them will be true freshmen.

When Elston returned to coaching the line 2017, Tillery and Bonner were the only returners with any significant experience. He returns three such players heading into the 2019 season, although his unit returns no career starts.

There are two realities that I believe to be true about Elston’s interior players. One is this is a group that certainly has enough raw talent to thrive. Two is that the lack of proven experience and overall youth at the position raises a significant question about whether or not this unit can come close to playing to its full potential.

How close the group gets to playing at that level will have a significant say on just how good the Irish defense will be this season.