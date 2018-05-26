Katy (Texas) Cinco Ranch three-star inside linebacker David Gbenda picked up an offer from Notre Dame just over two weeks ago and has been communicating constantly with the Irish coaching staff.

“I’ve been talking quite often with them,” Gbenda told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “We’re working on setting up a visit date for me.”

Mainly, Gbenda has been talking with defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Clark Lea, who has reportedly made a strong impression on the rising senior.

“He’s a smart dude,” Gbenda said of Lea. “I can definitely tell he’s a smart guy, but he’s also very funny at times.”

Gbenda, a 6-foot, 212-pound prospect, said he plans to visit Notre Dame as soon as possible and is working on setting up a date for the trip with his parents.

“I’m really trying to set it up with my parents right now since summer is here,” Gbenda explained. “I’m not sure yet but we’re trying to figure it out.”

With an offer on the table and an early relationship with Lea, Gbenda said his interest in Notre Dame is getting higher by the day.