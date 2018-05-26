2019 ILB David Gbenda Planning Notre Dame Visit
Katy (Texas) Cinco Ranch three-star inside linebacker David Gbenda picked up an offer from Notre Dame just over two weeks ago and has been communicating constantly with the Irish coaching staff.
“I’ve been talking quite often with them,” Gbenda told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “We’re working on setting up a visit date for me.”
Mainly, Gbenda has been talking with defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Clark Lea, who has reportedly made a strong impression on the rising senior.
“He’s a smart dude,” Gbenda said of Lea. “I can definitely tell he’s a smart guy, but he’s also very funny at times.”
Gbenda, a 6-foot, 212-pound prospect, said he plans to visit Notre Dame as soon as possible and is working on setting up a date for the trip with his parents.
“I’m really trying to set it up with my parents right now since summer is here,” Gbenda explained. “I’m not sure yet but we’re trying to figure it out.”
With an offer on the table and an early relationship with Lea, Gbenda said his interest in Notre Dame is getting higher by the day.
“Notre Dame is definitely a school I need to go checkout,” Gbenda stated. “That’s definitely a school I want to see.”
Gbenda said the winning culture surrounding the Notre Dame program combined with the team’s national schedule has caught his eye in a big way.
“It’s their success,” Gbenda said of what sticks out about Notre Dame. “They play just about everybody, and they’ve really been successful as a program.”
There’s a lot Gbenda likes about Notre Dame, and said when he does visit, there a few things he’ll be keeping an eye out for.
“I really want to see the education side of things,” Gbenda said. “And the way of life up there on just a regular day.”
Gbenda holds several offers to date, including Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Michigan, Ole Miss, Nebraska, TCU, Texas, TAMU, Texas Tech and several others.
Going forward, the talented linebacker said he’ll simply be looking for a place that feels like a good fit.
“I want a place that I love and a place where I can see myself playing,” Gbenda said. “I also want to somewhere I feel will better me as a person. Somehwhere I can become a successful player and a smart man.”
