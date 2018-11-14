2019 Hawaii LB Marist Liufau Commits To Notre Dame
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame has added a 20th player to the class of 2019.
Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou three-star linebacker Marist Liufau announced his commitment to Notre Dame Wednesday following his official visit this weekend where he picked up an offer from the Irish.
The Hawaii talent chose Notre Dame over offers from Oregon, USC, Arizona, Utah, Utah State, Boise State, Washington State and others.
Rivals rates Liufau as the No. 10 player in the state of Hawaii.
Upon his arrival in South Bend, Liufau will be the third player from Hawaii on the active Irish roster, along with safety Alohi Gilman and defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa.
Liufau also comes from the same high school as legendary Irish linebacker Manti Te'o (2009-12).
The three-star is the 20th overall commitment for Notre Dame in the class of 2019 and the third linebacker, joining Charlotte Providence Day four-star Osita Ekwonu and Royal Center (Ind.) Pioneer three-star Jack Kiser.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.