Notre Dame has added a 20th player to the class of 2019.

Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou three-star linebacker Marist Liufau announced his commitment to Notre Dame Wednesday following his official visit this weekend where he picked up an offer from the Irish.

The Hawaii talent chose Notre Dame over offers from Oregon, USC, Arizona, Utah, Utah State, Boise State, Washington State and others.

Rivals rates Liufau as the No. 10 player in the state of Hawaii.