There is no question that Notre Dame must get better on offense if it is going to have a legitimate chance to win a national championship. To get to that level in 2019 there is no doubt that all of Notre Dame’s recruiting classes are going to play a crucial role, but if Notre Dame is truly going to get to the next level it will need an outstanding offseason from the 2018 class.

The odds are strong that the 2018 class will have the fewest starters on offense of all the non-freshman classes, but there is little doubt in my mind that no class will have a bigger impact on whether or not Notre Dame can make that next big step as a program.

This is true on both sides of the ball, but it is especially true on offense. Notre Dame will rely heavily on the 2018 class on defense, but that side of the ball is already playing championship caliber football, so the goal is to just build on the strong foundation. On offense, however, the 2018 class must play a role in take the unit to a level we haven’t seen in Notre Dame in a very long time.