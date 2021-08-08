10 Things To Know: WR CJ Williams Picks Notre Dame

1. Williams is going to catch a ton of footballs in a Notre Dame uniform. He has an extremely high floor as a football player. He is an elite possession receiver who has an incredible all-around game. His ball skills, speed, route running, hands, and football smarts are all top-notch assets to his game.

There’s really nothing Williams can’t do. His ceiling might not be as high of a Julio Jones-type talent because he doesn’t seem to have that “freakish” twitch to him that we’ve seen other five-star caliber receivers have, and that’s no knock on his game. Other aspects of his game make up for it. Notre Dame’s NFL comparison for Williams is Keenan Allen, who Rees knows due to his one-year stint with the Los Angeles Chargers.