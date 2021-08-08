 10 Things To Know: Wide Receiver CJ Williams Picks Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-08 15:48:04 -0500') }} football Edit

10 Things To Know: WR CJ Williams Picks Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame’s 21st commitment of the 2022 class is in, with Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams pledging to the Fighting Irish.

Here is a breakdown of what the new addition means for the Irish.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football wide receiver commit CJ Williams
Rivals rates Williams as a four-star talent, the No. 2 prospect in California, and the No. 3 wide receiver and No, 29 overall player in the nation. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. Williams is going to catch a ton of footballs in a Notre Dame uniform. He has an extremely high floor as a football player. He is an elite possession receiver who has an incredible all-around game. His ball skills, speed, route running, hands, and football smarts are all top-notch assets to his game.

There’s really nothing Williams can’t do. His ceiling might not be as high of a Julio Jones-type talent because he doesn’t seem to have that “freakish” twitch to him that we’ve seen other five-star caliber receivers have, and that’s no knock on his game. Other aspects of his game make up for it. Notre Dame’s NFL comparison for Williams is Keenan Allen, who Rees knows due to his one-year stint with the Los Angeles Chargers.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}