10 things to know: OL Billy Schrauth picks Notre Dame football

Commitment No. 23 of Notre Dame’s 2022 recruiting class is in, with Fond du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary’s Springs offensive lineman Billy Schrauth announcing his pledge to the Fighting Irish. Here is a breakdown of what the new addition means for the Irish.



The Fighting Irish plucked Schrauth, the nation’s No. 4 offensive guard, out of Wisconsin’s backyard. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

1. You can’t take enough big, nasty offensive lineman, and Schrauth certainly fits that mold. In my opinion, he’s a guard all the way for Notre Dame, but he could be a guy who slides outside in a pinch. His ranking as a top-125 four-star prospect per Rivals is something I certainly agree with, and his ceiling is high. You don’t see much pass blocking on his highlight tape because his high school employs a run-heavy attack, so that aspect of his game will need fine-tuning. However, he is a strong kid who finishes blocks extremely well.

2. Schrauth is a good looking interior defensive lineman as well. Several schools were recruiting him on defense, and he would be more than capable of sliding over to the other side of the ball at the next level if need be. His nastiness as a lineman on both sides of the ball is clear. He fights off blocks well and is a sure tackler, too — just a disruptive player overall. 3. I remember interviewing Schrauth after he received his Notre Dame scholarship offer in May 2020 and thinking that his recruitment would come down to Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin. That ended up being the three schools that he took June official visits to, but I spoke to sources on the Irish side of things before this past summer, and they told me that they’d be surprised if Schrauth visited anywhere other than Notre Dame. I loathe the term silent commitment because it means nothing and gets fans excited about something that isn’t worth the paper it’s written on, but Schrauth indicated to the Irish staff for a long time that he’d be choosing them. But he never took the plunge of a verbal commitment and then took official visits. Wisconsin pulled ahead in the summer and early in the fall because he strongly considered staying close to home, but the Fighting Irish never gave up, and we believe offensive coordinator Tommy Rees' visit to see Schrauth Dec. 2 was a game-changer on selling Schrauth. And a few days later, head coach Marcus Freeman visited Schrauth in Fond du Lac, which sealed the deal.

4. This offensive line class doesn't have the same star power that the Irish 2021 class had at the top, but an argument can be made that it’s just as good. All five of the recruits are committed to major postseason all-star games; Ty Chan will play in the Under Armour All-America Game, while Schrauth, Joey Tanona, Aamil Wagner and Ashton Craig will suit up in the All-American Bowl. Of the five offensive linemen Notre Dame signed in the 2021 cycle, three project as tackles and two are true interior players. This group projects to have three of the prospects (Craig, Schrauth and Tanona) projecting at guard or center and the other two on the outside. That shouldn’t be a problem, though with Blake Fisher and Joe Alt being the tackles of the future. 5. After Notre Dame got to four offensive line commitments, it was Schrauth or bust in terms of whether or not the staff would take a fifth. Now it's on to 2023, and the Fighting Irish are already in the mix for several high-end offensive line recruits, including Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep's Chase Bisontis, Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk's Kadyn Proctor, Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman's Charles Jagusah and Belmont (N.C.) South Point's Sullivan Absher.