 10 Things To Know: Elite Linebacker Jaylen Sneed Picks Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-12 18:20:00 -0500') }} football

10 Things To Know: Elite LB Jaylen Sneed Picks Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Notre Dame’s 18th commitment of the 2022 class is in, with Hilton Head (S.C.) High linebacker Jaylen Sneed pledging to the Fighting Irish.

Here is a breakdown of what the new addition means for the Irish.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football linebacker commit Jaylen Sneed
Sneed won the linebacker MVP at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge, which included three five-star linebackers. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. Sneed looks good as an edge rusher on his junior film, but I doubt we’ll see him in a four-point stance in a Notre Dame uniform. I do understand why he’s been used off the edge in high school because he’s an instinctual, high-motor player who you want near the football. His nickname around Hilton Head is “nuke” and it’s easy to see why.

Disruptive is the best word to describe Sneed, as he uses his burst and aggression to make big hits on quarterbacks and running backs. I can’t emphasize enough how big of a get this is for the Fighting Irish.

