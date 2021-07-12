10 Things To Know: Elite LB Jaylen Sneed Picks Notre Dame

1. Sneed looks good as an edge rusher on his junior film, but I doubt we’ll see him in a four-point stance in a Notre Dame uniform. I do understand why he’s been used off the edge in high school because he’s an instinctual, high-motor player who you want near the football. His nickname around Hilton Head is “nuke” and it’s easy to see why.

Disruptive is the best word to describe Sneed, as he uses his burst and aggression to make big hits on quarterbacks and running backs. I can’t emphasize enough how big of a get this is for the Fighting Irish.