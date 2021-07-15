 10 Things To Know: Four-Star Cornerback Benjamin Morrison Picks Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-15 12:55:14 -0500') }} football Edit

10 Things To Know: CB Benjamin Morrison Picks Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame’s 19th commitment of the 2022 class is in, with Phoenix Brophy Prep cornerback Benjamin Morrison pledging to the Fighting Irish.

Here is a breakdown of what the new addition means for the Irish.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

The Fighting Irish are up to four cornerback pledges with Morrison in the fold.
The Fighting Irish are up to four cornerback pledges with Morrison in the fold.

1. Morrison is a very smart football player, which comes as no surprise considering his family background (more on that shortly). He reads and reacts very well, shows a great burst when he puts his foot in the ground to come up and make a tackle and has solid cover skills. His best attribute that appears on film is his run support and form tackling.

The four-star recruit is a strong get for Notre Dame and continues Mike Mickens’ improved level of cornerback recruiting compared to his predecessor.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}