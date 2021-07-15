10 Things To Know: CB Benjamin Morrison Picks Notre Dame

1. Morrison is a very smart football player, which comes as no surprise considering his family background (more on that shortly). He reads and reacts very well, shows a great burst when he puts his foot in the ground to come up and make a tackle and has solid cover skills. His best attribute that appears on film is his run support and form tackling.

The four-star recruit is a strong get for Notre Dame and continues Mike Mickens’ improved level of cornerback recruiting compared to his predecessor.