10 Most Wanted Notre Dame Recruits In The 2021 Class
Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer takes a look at Notre Dame's top class of 2021 targets based on who we believe the staff values the most and take out prospects we don't believe to be realistic options.
We also ranked them from 10-1 in order of importance, again, based on our opinion.
Not a subscriber? Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60
No. 10 – S Justin Walters
The Skinny: I expect Notre Dame to have a pretty big defensive back group once again in terms of numbers for the 2021 class, and Justin Walters may be the lone "true" safety in the class when it's said and done. Notre Dame has been all in on Walters since it offered back in September, and the coaching staff, led by safeties coach Terry Joseph, has turned up the heat on Walters in recent weeks as well. Walters will visit Notre Dame Feb. 1 and the Irish would love to land his commitment then, but the 6-1, 170-pounder plans to wait until later in the spring to make his decision. We'll see if that actually happens though.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news