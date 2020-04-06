Zack Martin Named to NFL All-Decade Team
Zack Martin’s awards and honors list continues to grow.
The former Notre Dame offensive lineman was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s, the league announced Monday. Martin, the starting right guard for the Dallas Cowboys since 2014, has been a first-team All-Pro selection in four of his six NFL seasons. He was one of four guards selected on the team, joining Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins and Marshal Yanda.
The Cowboys took Martin with the No. 16 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He became a starter at his first professional practice and was an All-Pro pick as a rookie. He has made six straight Pro Bowls, one of five offensive linemen in NFL history to earn a Pro Bowl invite in each of his first six seasons. Martin is the highest-paid guard in the NFL after signing an $84 million extension prior to the 2018 season that included $40 million guaranteed.
At Notre Dame, though, Martin paved his way to first-round status as a left tackle. He still holds the school record for most consecutive games started by a lineman, with 52. He was a four-year starter after redshirting as a freshman in 2009, taking. over for Sam Young, who held the record with 50 straight starts.
Martin began a stretch of eight straight seasons where Notre Dame’s starting left tackle was a first-round pick. Ronnie Stanley (2014-15) and Mike McGlinchey (2016-17) followed him. He was a team captain his final two years.
Martin, an Indianapolis native, came to Notre Dame as a four-star recruit and Rivals’ No. 22 offensive tackle in the 2009 class. He was a member of Charlie Weis’ final recruiting class, which included Manti Te’o, Theo Riddick, Tyler Eifert, Cierre Wood, Carlo Calabrese and Chris Watt.
When Notre Dame made a coaching change following the 2009 season, Martin was part of a six-man group of players who athletic director Jack Swarbrick consulted and went to for input from the current team during the search. This was before he had played in a game.
Martin was not named an AP All-American in any of his four seasons at Notre Dame. In 2012, the Walter Camp Football Foundation named him a second-team All-American.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.