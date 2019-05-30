Notre Dame junior Robert Hainsey has made his presence felt from the moment he stepped foot on campus in South Bend. A four-game starter and every game rotation player as a true freshman, Hainsey developed into Notre Dame’s most effective blocker as a true sophomore, at least once Alex Bars went down in game five.

Still young, especially for a lineman, Hainsey wasn’t an overly spectacular player, but he did his job on a week-by-week basis.

If you are someone who follows trends, Hainsey is a guy to watch heading into the 2019 season. The trend to focus on here is the jump in play that we’ve seen from Notre Dame blockers in their third season as a starter.

Since Brian Kelly arrived the Irish offense has produced a number of productive lines, and the top-end talent has been special. All the past top blockers developed differently, but the third season as a starter was the best for all of them.

The biggest reason has been a jump in consistency and significant improvement in the part of their game that was considered the weaker part of their game.

RONNIE STANLEY

Stanley was Notre Dame’s first All-American lineman under Kelly, and he went from talented but inconsistent blocker in 2014 (his second season as a starter) to a consensus All-American in 2015, his third season as a starter.

According to Pro Football Focus, Stanley’s pass blocking grade was essentially identical in both seasons, but his run blocking grade jumped 37 percent during the 2015 season. Stanley actually had fewer “elite” graded games in 2015, but he was far more consistent than he was the previous season.

Stanley allowed 15 quarterback hurries in 2014, but that number dropped to seven in 2015.