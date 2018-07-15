Among the 15 Notre Dame full-time football head coaches since Jesse Harper in 1913, Brian Kelly is the fifth to reach his ninth season.



The only four with longer tenures are the Mount Rushmore of the program: Knute Rockne’s 13 seasons (1918-30) prior to his premature death, and then the 11-year reigns of Frank Leahy (1941-43, 1946-53), Ara Parseghian (1964-74) and Lou Holtz (1986-96).

That quartet all had finished undefeated and/or won a national title in their third seasons (as did Dan Devine in 1977). In 2012, Kelly finished unbeaten in his third year as well (12-0) in the regular season, but lost in the title game. Such an achievement, however, after nearly two decades of mediocrity at Notre Dame, probably brought Kelly much coaching equity — hence, keeping him after a 4-8 finish in 2016.

With 103 games (69-34) on the Notre Dame sideline, Kelly is only two-and-a-half seasons away from coaching the most games in the operation’s history, the 132 by Holtz (100-30-2).

In this year’s home game versus Stanford (Sept. 29), Kelly’s 108th game will move him into fourth place for most games coach, ahead of Leahy’s 107 (87-11-9). With a 13-game bowl season this year, he will tie Parseghian (95-17-4) at third with 116.

Ideally, he would have be in sole possession of third with an appearance in the Playoff title game. After that it’s Rockne (105-12-5) at 122 and then Holtz.

The last time Kelly reached a ninth season at a school as a head coach was 1999 at Grand Valley State — and he promptly had his worst record there (5-5) after back-to-back 9-2 regular seasons.

Interestingly, Holtz, Parseghian and Leahy also had down and dour ninth seasons at Notre Dame.





Lou Holtz: Year 9 (1994)

Result: 6-5-1

The gravy train from 1988-93 in which Notre Dame was 64-9-1 (.872), notably 5-1 in major bowl games with a national title and two No. 2 finishes, came to an abrupt and shattering end in year 9.

The year prior in 1993, the Irish were 11-1 and finished a debatable No. 2 to a Florida State team it had vanquished. However, after four straight No. 1-ranked recruiting classes from 1987-90, that aspect began slipping in 1991 and was manifested with this precipitous drop from 11-1 to 6-5-1.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program has never quite been the same since then. Year 9 included back-to-back losses at Boston College (30-11) and then BYU (21-14) at home.

The “brand” could still be sold, which is why the 6-4-1 Irish were matched against 10-1 Colorado in the Fiesta Bowl, resulting in a 41-24 defeat that was not nearly as close as the score indicated.





Ara Parseghian: Year 9 (1972)

Result: 8-3

For the first time in his Notre Dame career, Parseghian suffered three defeats in a season and had his lowest final ranking ever in the Associated Press (14th).

An impressive 4-0 start came crashing down with a 30-26 home loss to Missouri — which had lost 62-0 to Nebraska the week prior and was 1-9 the previous year. Still, at 8-1 Notre Dame was in the title hunt before seeing Anthony Davis score six touchdowns for No. 1 USC in a 45-23 victory and then getting crushed 40-6 by Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, with Heisman winner Johnny Rodgers scoring four touchdowns and passing for a fifth.

The 34-point setback was the largest margin of defeat in the Parseghian era, but he vowed “from these ashes Notre Dame will rise.” (The Irish went on to win the national title the next season.)





Frank Leahy: Year 9 (1951)

Result: 7-2-1

Speaking of gravy trains getting derailed, Leahy’s 1946-49 dynasty that never lost a game fell to 4-4-1 in 1950.

In year 9 it improved to 7-2-1, but for the second year in a row the Irish did not finish in the AP Top 20 (it went to Top 25 in 1989). Like Parseghian to Nebraska in 1972, Leahy also endured the largest margin of defeat in his career with a 35-0 loss at Michigan State, which would go on to win the national title. They also were upset at home (27-20) by an SMU team that would finish 3-6-1.





Knute Rockne: Year 9 (1926)

Result: 9-1

Unlike the other three coaches in year 9, Rockne was on the cusp of a national title with an 8-0 start in which the Irish outscored their opposition 197-7. Game 9 — there is that number again — against Carnegie Tech was supposed to be a breeze after outscoring them 111-19 the previous four meetings, including 26-0 the year prior.

Rockne even skipped the game to do some public relations work in Chicago — and the Tartans responded with a stunning 19-0 upset.

Notre Dame finished 9-1 when it defeated USC 13-12 the next week in the first-ever meeting between the two schools, but the Carnegie Tech snafu is one of the all-time glitches in college football annals.