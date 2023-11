CFP No. 18 Notre Dame (8-3) closes out its 2023 regular season on Saturday night on the road at Stanford (3-8). WSBT 22 sports director Pete Byrne visits with insideNDsports.com co-publisher Eric Hansen to break down the matchup, how head coach Marcus Freeman is tweaking ND's road routine and the possible bowl matchups for the Irish.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season.