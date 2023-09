Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports and Pete Byrne of WSBT discuss Notre Dame's upcoming matchup with Ohio State on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC), how the presence of transfer quarterback Sam Hartman and the development of Notre Dame's cornerbacks have changed the dynamics from last year's 21-10 Buckeye win in Columbus, how Notre Dame is getting key injured players back for the game and have pivotal the ND pass rush will likely be in the final outcome.

Thumbnail photo credit: Adam Cairns, USA TODAY Sports Network

Pictured: Ohio State coach Ryan Day (left) and ND's Marcus Freeman.