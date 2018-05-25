Senior wide receiver Freddy Canteen announced today that he was transferring away from Notre Dame for his fifth and final season.

Canteen arrived at Notre Dame last fall as a graduate transfer from Michigan. It was expected that Canteen would add experience and speed to the receiving corps, but he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the second game of the season.

Canteen caught just one pass for seven yards in two games at Notre Dame after catching six passes for 22 yards in two seasons at Michigan. During the spring he had a chance to rise up the depth chart but sophomore Michael Young, junior Chase Claypool and senior Chris Finke all ended the spring ahead of Canteen on the depth chart.

With the departure of fifth-year seniors Nick Watkins and now Canteen, the Notre Dame roster is at 86 scholarship players. Notre Dame will have to lose one more scholarship player to get down to the NCAA required maximum of 85 scholarship student-athletes.