WR Deion Colzie Lands Notre Dame Offer Following Camp Performance
Athens Academy (Ga.) wide receiver Deion Colzie was the headliner for Notre Dame's Sunday Night Lights Camp on June 2. The 2021 prospect had a strong performance and added an offer from the Fighting Irish a couple of days later.
"The camp was fun," Colzie said. "We came in and did testing drills and individual work that really isolate the players. When we did the drills, the Notre Dame players and coaches were giving me attention and watching me. We started doing one-on-ones and I won a couple of my reps. I started to get noticed then."
