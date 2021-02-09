Buffalo native Addison Copeland III committed to Rutgers back in mid-September and became their first commitment of the 2022 class. On Tuesday, Notre Dame offered the the Buffalo (N.Y.) Western Maritime receiver and he opened up his recruitment.

"It's big," Copeland said of his Notre Dame offer. "A lot of people from where I'm from don't really get that kind of opportunity. I'm thankful to the coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to someday possibly play for them.

"I talked to the offensive coordinator, coach (Tommy) Rees," he said. "He asked me what side of the ball I'd rather be on. I chose offense and he gave me to the receivers coach. We talked a little bit and he eventually gave me the offer.

"For their football program, I know that they're a staple in college football," said Copeland. "I know that their history is very accomplished and I know the effect that they have on anybody dedicated to football. I know it's a big school for football but as far as the institute, that's something that I need to look into and do my research on.

"The reason I decommitted from Rutgers was just to show that I'm open to recruiting and building relationships with other coaches," he said. "I want to find the best fit for me and where I feel like I'll be utilized the best. The Rutgers coaches were really supportive and understanding. They said that they're going to continue to stay in contact with me and I'm thankful for that."