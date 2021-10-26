Workload growing for Notre Dame freshman WRs: ‘They’re in the mix now’

Maybe it’s because one has a special mix of burst, strength and speed. Maybe it’s because the other is an imposing 6-5, 207-pound physical presence and the biggest receiver on Notre Dame’s roster. Or, through a more practical lens, maybe it’s because attrition and injury over the last several months thinned Notre Dame’s receiving corps to six scholarship players by early October. Whatever the reason, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly knows freshman wide receivers Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Deion Colzie need to see the field.

Not just in garbage time or exclusively on special teams. Not just for a token appearance in the first half. Not just for one snap. No, they need to play and play a lot. Even in high-leverage moments. As No. 11 Notre Dame (6-1) enters its stretch run, those two are entrenched in the receiver rotation after a month operating on the periphery. Colzie rotates with starting boundary receiver Kevin Austin Jr. as opposed to replacing him for a momentary break. The same applies to Styles and starter Braden Lenzy at field receiver. Styles also plays in the slot. “We’re past the, ‘Hey, you’re the backup guy,’” Kelly said. “They’re in the mix now.” For the first time this year, both played double-digit snaps in the same game. Styles was on the field for 15 offensive plays in Notre Dame’s 31-16 win over USC, while Colzie played 17 snaps. Both set season-highs in snaps played. Their involvement has grown in October. Styles played 26 total offensive snaps against Cincinnati, Virginia Tech and USC. He was the primary kick return vs. the Trojans with Chris Tyree (turf toe) out. Colzie, meanwhile, played 37 snaps in Notre Dame’s last three games after seeing the field for just 12 plays in the first four.

Against USC, playing time finally led to production. Colzie and Styles came into the game with three catches for 23 yards. They combined for 70 yards on four catches (six targets) vs. the Trojans alone, clearly parts of the game plan instead of happenstantial contributors. They were involved from the first drive. Notre Dame’s seventh play from scrimmage on its opening drive was a play-action shot to Styles, who had a one-on-one matchup with USC cornerback Chris Steele. He got two hands on quarterback Jack Coan’s pass, but Steele batted the ball from his grip before he could bring it closer into his body. He made a good adjustment to the ball, which was slightly underthrown. Two plays later, they connected for 18 yards. Styles ran a five-yard out route from the slot and shook USC cornerback Prophet Brown with a sudden break. He caught the ball about four steps after his break, turned and ran upfield. The highlight, though, was a 29-yard catch-and-run on a second-quarter screen pass. He ran straight down the sideline for the entire play, accelerating away from a safety. His speed and burst were as advertised. “It has been gradually coming,” Kelly said of Styles. “We felt like he's a guy that has earned his opportunities. When he's in there, he has made plays for us. It has been the natural evolution of his opportunities coming to him and making plays. He's got a burst. He's a guy that we really like on the field.”

Freshman Lorenzo Styles Jr. had three catches for 57 yards in just 15 snaps versus USC. (Chad Weaver/BGI)