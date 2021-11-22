With one game left, how does Brian Kelly view Notre Dame's playoff chances?

Brian Kelly can't change the past. But he can possibly manipulate the future. If regular season college football games are viewed as a series of 12 auditions for the College Football Playoff, then Notre Dame is down to its last dance. The No. 8 Fighting Irish (10-1) are on the road at Stanford (3-8) on Saturday at 8 p.m. A loss obviously eliminates the Irish from CFP consideration. A win of any kind keeps them in the conversation. So do style points matter? Not necessarily, Kelly said. It's never been about blowouts or shaping a narrative for him and the Irish. It's been about playing well and winning. And the Irish have done a lot of both.

"At the end of the day, we're going to be right there at the end," Kelly said. Notre Dame is coming off a 55-point win over Georgia Tech. As wide of a margin as it was, that victory likely didn't mean nearly as much to the CFP committee as Ohio State's 49-point victory over Michigan State. That was one top 10 team totally demolishing another. Kelly seldom references or acknowledges "style points, but has in his last two press conferences. He's had the sound of a coach who knows his team is going to be subjectively evaluated against a handful of other one-loss teams — including, at the moment, Ohio State — vying for essentially three CFP spots.

Assuming Georgia beats the same Georgia Tech team Notre Dame just dismantled, the Bulldogs are essentially a lock to snag one CFP spot no matter what happens in the SEC Championship Game. The three other spots will be up for grabs during conference title week. Alabama, Cincinnati, Michigan and maybe even one-loss Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are in the running still in addition to Notre Dame and Ohio State. Notre Dame, of course, doesn't have a conference title game to play in. Kelly joked just before his press conference started on Monday that his team is missing out on a crucial "data point" by not having that 13th game. The joke was that he's not certain how much that should even matter. Nonetheless, the Irish will be at home the first weekend in December hoping the cards fall in their favor.

Brian Kelly and Notre Dame still have a chance of reaching the College Football Playoff. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

First things first: take care of Stanford. "And you know how this is going to play out," Kelly said. "We have to beat Stanford. And regardless of what that looks like, it's not going to be played as, 'Oh, that was a signature win.' "We think a lot of Stanford. We know their personnel. But it's not going to be perceived that way. We have to play well and rely on whatever happens in front of us. We lost that control when we lost to Cincinnati. But we've done everything else."