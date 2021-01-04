Wisconsin Graduate Transfer QB Jack Coan Headed To Notre Dame
Notre Dame has added another quarterback to its room for the 2021 season in the form of a graduate transfer.
Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan will suit up for the Fighting Irish in the fall, giving Notre Dame a veteran presence to compete for the starting position with Ian Book heading to the next level.
Coan played in 25 games and started 18 contests for Wisconsin from 2017-19, completing 68.0 percent of his passes for 3,278 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He compiled a 12-6 record as a starter.
The 6-3, 221-pounder had high expectations heading into the 2020 season, being named to the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien Award watch lists, but did not play after suffering a foot injury during fall camp and undergoing surgery at the beginning of October. He was available for the Badgers’ final three games of the season, but did not see any action.
Coan entered the transfer portal Dec. 20.
“I want to thank Jack for all that he has meant to this team and program during his time as a Badger,” Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said in a statement. “He represented Wisconsin with class both on off the field. He is a tremendous person and we wish him all the best.”
“Thank you Wisconsin for the greatest four years of my life,” Coan said in a statement released by Wisconsin. “Being at Wisconsin has been the experience of a lifetime that I will cherish forever. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, athletic trainers, and support staff who have helped me in my time here. I have officially decided to enter the transfer portal. While this decision was not easy, I know it’s the right one for my family and I.
“Thank you for everything Wisconsin! I'll love you forever!”
Coan enters a Notre Dame quarterback room with very little experience. Sophomore Drew Pyne and junior Brendon Clark are slated to return, but have not seen meaningful in-game experience, while true freshman Tyler Buchner didn’t play as a prep senior due to the state of California shutting down fall sports.
Ranked as a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 241 overall prospect in the 2017 class, Coan was named New York Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior. He set Long Island career records for passing yards (9,787) and touchdown passes (128), while also rushing for 2,551 yards (6.54 average) and 33 scores.
Coan was committed to the Notre Dame lacrosse team as a freshman before his recruitment as a football prospect took off.
