Will Notre Dame sign a top-10 class? Updating where things stand

When Fond du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary’s Springs offensive guard Billy Schrauth committed to Notre Dame last Friday, it seemed like the Irish had a strong chance to pull off a top-five recruiting class. But the loss of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams, who decommitted from Notre Dame and is expected to flip to USC at the All American Bowl Jan. 8, dropped Notre Dame from No. 5 to No. 6 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. And then after Texas picked up a four-star offensive line commitment that same night and passed Notre Dame up. The Irish went into National Signing Day with the No. 7 class in the country, and that’s where they finished the day. Ponchatoula (La.) High wide receiver Amorion Walker decommitting dropped Notre Dame 15 points (a small amount) in their total points rankings per the Rivals formula.

Will the No. 7 ranking hold? Think of the first signing day’s conclusion as the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter of an NFL game. There’s still action left, but it’s mostly over. Only 21 members of the 2022 Rivals250 are still uncommitted as of Thursday morning. There will be more movement in recruiting the rest of this week and into the February signing period, but the high majority of the class has signed. With that, it’s seems safe to assume that Notre Dame will sign top-10 recruiting classes for the first time since 2007-08, per Rivals. The Irish finished No. 9 in the rankings last year. Notre Dame’s 2007 class, which included Jimmy Clausen, Golden Tate and Harrison Smith, ranked No. 8 per Rivals, while the 2008 class finished No. 2 with five-stars Kyle Rudolph, Dayne Christ and Michael Floyd.

The Irish’s 2021 class finished No. 9, and Notre Dame has a lead of 173 points over Michigan – the school at No. 8 – for the 2022 rankings. That’s an arbitrary number for those who don’t know the inner workings of the Rivals rankings, but essentially, Michigan would need the equivalent of an additional five-star recruit to get close to jumping the Irish. Notre Dame’s current point total of 2,384 historically is good enough for a top-10 finish in the rankings, but we obviously won’t know for sure until after the February signing period. Below is a look at the Rivals top-10 team recruiting rankings for the 2022 class.