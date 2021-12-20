Why Tommy Rees, Notre Dame are 'excited as heck' to have QB Steve Angeli

Steve Angeli wasn't oblivious to the situation. Angeli, Notre Dame's only quarterback signee in the class of 2022, knew the Fighting Irish had eyes on other signal callers with intentions to ink another last week on early signing day. He can read an offer list just like anyone else. He can take it straight from Notre Dame's offense coordinator, too. "Look, I don't think any competitor is happy when they hear that," Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees said. "But he wasn't wavering. It's our duty as coaches to be honest and transparent with recruits and players as much as we can."

Angeli committed to Notre Dame on March 4. He had a conversation with Rees about the potential of signing another quarterback come December around the same time. Rees said he was even prepared to shut down recruitment of other quarterbacks if it meant potentially losing the former four-star and No. 21 pro-style QB in the nation's commitment. Angeli was not about to let that happen. "He's a selfless person that believes in his ability to come here and compete," Rees said. "He was supportive. He said, 'Coach, if this is what you feel is best for the program, then this is what you have to do.'"

Notre Dame offered four class of 2022 quarterbacks in addition to Angeli; Walker Howard, Ty Simpson, Drew Allar and Devin Brown. Howard signed with LSU and Brian Kelly. Simpson is off to Alabama. Allar is headed to Penn State. Brown will be an Ohio State Buckeye. Howard was the only five-star of the bunch per Rivals. The rest were four-stars, and based on their destinations they were highly viewed by coaching staffs across the country. Notre Dame would have been grateful to have any of them suit up in blue and gold in the future, but the only other one to actually set foot on Notre Dame's campus was Howard. It would have taken quite a bit to lure the Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More product out of his home state. That's part of the reason why Notre Dame didn't put too much time and effort into doing so. Not as much time and effort into making Angeli, an Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic product, feel right at home in South Bend. Rees really likes what he's getting in the 6-2, 210-pound passer on and off the field. "When we recruited Steve, I think the first thing that jumped out was the intangibles," Rees said. "When you sit down and have a conversation with the kid, you say this is exactly what you want in somebody that's going to represent this program from the very top."

Notre Dame quarterback signee Steve Angeli is ready to compete with the Irish signal callers. (Rivals.com)