Your eyes tell you Notre Dame’s defense is one of college football’s best.

So do some surface numbers.

Among teams that have played more than two games, the Irish’s defense ranks seventh in yards per play, third in pass efficiency defense, third in yards per game, second in scoring and second in third-down conversion percentage. It would still rank in the national top 10 in all those categories even with teams from the Big Ten and Mountain West (which have played two games) added.