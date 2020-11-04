Why Individual Stats Aren’t The Best Measure Of Notre Dame’s Defense
Your eyes tell you Notre Dame’s defense is one of college football’s best.
So do some surface numbers.
Among teams that have played more than two games, the Irish’s defense ranks seventh in yards per play, third in pass efficiency defense, third in yards per game, second in scoring and second in third-down conversion percentage. It would still rank in the national top 10 in all those categories even with teams from the Big Ten and Mountain West (which have played two games) added.
With those shiny stats, gaudy individual ones usually follow – except in Notre Dame’s case.
Notre Dame’s sack leader, defensive end Isaiah Foskey, ranks 43rd nationally in sacks. Its tackles for loss leader, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, is 59th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in that category. Its leader in passes defended, cornerback Nick McCloud, is 25th in that category.
Furthermore, Notre Dame’s leading tackler is safety Kyle Hamilton, with 28. Over a 13-game pace, that’s 73 tackles. The Irish’s leader in tackles has posted fewer than 94 just once since 2006, when Owusu-Koramoah and linebacker Drew White had 80 each last season.
There’s an odd lack of correlation between strong overall defensive numbers and individual ones. Notre Dame’s defense has plenty of individual standouts. So what gives? Brian Kelly has one explanation:
“Stats,” he said, pausing. “You know what they stay about stats.”
If his implication was to say they don’t matter, that’s a bit extreme. But if that’s his way of saying “lies, damn lies and statistics,” he’s onto something. There are defensive numbers that highlight individual performance of Notre Dame’s players. They just aren’t the traditional ones on a basic stat sheet – which are known as “counting stats” – and there are some reasons for it.
Chief among them is time spent on the field.
Only twice in Notre Dame’s first six games did an opponent run more than 62 plays. None of the three most recent opponents topped 60. Louisville ran just 45. The starting defense was barely on the field for the fourth quarters against South Florida and Pitt.
