Who’s Next? A Look At Five Notre Dame Commit Candidates
Notre Dame landed a coveted defensive back prospect when Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard's Ryan Barnes announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish.
BlueandGold.com insider Mike Singer takes a look at five candidates who could be next to join the Notre Dame family.
Prospects are listed in alphabetical order.
Fridley (Minn.) Totino Grace's Joe Alt has become a major target for the Fighting Irish with other prospects coming off the board. Listed as a tight end, Alt is a tackle all the way for Notre Dame, a transition that gets fans excited as it typically means the recruit an athletic player with high upside.
That would certainly be the case with Alt, who is also the son of former Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl offensive tackle John Alt. Alt should have a big senior year as more of his game is focused on blocking rather than catching passes.
Iowa and Minnesota seem to be Alt's biggest competition at the moment, and his father played for the Hawkeyes in college. It should be noted that other school will likely throw their hat in the ring for Alt as well.
