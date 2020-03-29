News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-29 09:15:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Who's Next? A Look At Five Notre Dame Commit Candidates

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

On Friday, Notre Dame added a commitment from class of 2021 Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end David Abiara. He is the Irish's seventh commit in the class and third on defense.

So, who's next?

BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer takes a look at who could be next to join the Notre Dame family.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Pat Coogan very well could be one of Notre Dame's next commitments.
Pat Coogan very well could be one of Notre Dame's next commitments. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}