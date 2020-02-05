News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-05 13:35:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Who's Next? A Look At Five Notre Dame Commit Candidates

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

On Sunday, Notre Dame added a commitment from class of 2021 safety Justin Walters from Bolingbrook (Ill.) High. He is the Irish's eighth commit in the class and second on defense.

So, who's next?

Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer takes a look at who could be next to join the Notre Dame family.

SPECIAL OFFERS: Buy one month, get two free OR receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Rocco Spindler is a big target for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Rocco Spindler is a big target for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}