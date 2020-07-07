 Who’s Next? A Look At Five Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Commit Candidates
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-07 09:43:16 -0500') }} football

Who’s Next? A Look At Five Notre Dame Commit Candidates

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
Notre Dame added commitment No. 12 on Monday when Fridley (Minn.) Totino Grace offensive tackle Joe Alt gave his pledge to the Fighting Irish.

BlueandGold.com insider Mike Singer takes a look at five candidates that could be next to join the Notre Dame family.

Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver and Notre Dame target Jayden Thomas
Notre Dame offered four-star wide receiver Jayden Thomas last November. (Rivals.com)

Prospects are listed in alphabetical order.

I put in a FutureCast pick for Notre Dame to land Wadsworth (Ohio) High tight end Mitchell Evans over the weekend, and as long as the Fighting Irish continue to push here, I believe he will end up a part of the class.

