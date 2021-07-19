Which Summer Commitment Is Most Important To Notre Dame?

It’s Mentor (Ohio) High four-star defensive end Brenan Vernon and — with all due respect to the other Notre Dame summer commits — it’s not close.

Talk about a tone setter. When the second commit in your class is considered a steal from Ohio State and holds an offer from Alabama among many others, you’re doing something right. Not to mention Vernon is currently rated as the No. 9 overall player in the class of 2023 by Rivals and is believed to have a strong chance of earning five-star status.

Vernon is the type of commit that could change the entire landscape of the Fighting Irish’s 2023 class. It’s one thing to secure commitments from players Notre Dame is expected to sign. Those are the guys from Catholic schools who are good fits for the Irish culture regardless of what they can do on the field.