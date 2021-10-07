Which Notre Dame QB should start at Virginia Tech? The answer is complex

Brian Kelly said the same thing on two occasions this week. The Notre Dame quarterback who has graded out the best this season and the one gives the Fighting Irish its most favorable odds of winning will start this Saturday at Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network). Is it possible those are two different players, though? Of course it is. That's what makes the 12th-year Notre Dame head coach's decision a difficult one when using the evaluation process he provided in his Thursday press conference. "I think going on the road in the environment that we're in was a factor," Kelly said. "Mobility is a bit of a factor. It needed to be evaluated. And then certainly grading out and from our overall perspective, of the guys, who gives us the best chance to win? This is still about winning football games. When we added all those things up, that's how we came up with the decision."

It's a decision Kelly elected to not publicly share. The country will have to wait and see which Notre Dame quarterbacks runs onto the field first on Saturday night. "I just feel like at this point we'll let it roll out when we get on the field and kind of go from there," Kelly said. "The guys know. We've been practicing all week. And I don't think it's going to be a big surprise." Sophomore Drew Pyne has never started a game in his career, so graduate senior Jack Coan might have the upper hand when it comes to handling the cacophonous atmosphere Lane Stadium is sure to present. But Pyne is much more mobile than Coan, so he might even the score there. Now throw advanced statistics out the window before getting into the grades. The eye test probably told most observers the starter should be Pyne. He engineered two second-half touchdown drives against Cincinnati. Coan did not put any points on the board in the first half.

Notre Dame quarterbacks Drew Pyne (left) and Jack Coan are in the middle of a midseason QB controversy. (Chad Weaver/BGI)