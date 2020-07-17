Way down on the list of concerns for coaches is the status of whether or not some 2021 recruits will be able to graduate early and enroll at their college in January or not. From the outside looking in, this shouldn’t be an issue, and it may not end up being one.

However, the coronavirus pandemic is not only affecting athletics but academics as well. High schools in states from across the country will handle online learning and the school schedule differently, which could have an impact on whether recruits will have everything done to be able to enroll early.

More states are looking into the option of cancelling fall football and potentially moving it to the spring. What if a prospect decides not to enroll early so that he can play out his final high school season?