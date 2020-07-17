Which Notre Dame Commits Will Enroll Early In 2021?
The chief issue surrounding college football currently is whether or not a season will actually be able to take place, and there are countless variables that go with it. Whether football happens on time, is pushed back to the spring or is cancelled altogether all raise so many questions.
Tied into these unprecedented times for college coaches is continuing to stay active on the recruiting trail. Visits haven’t been able to take place since early March, and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is acting under the assumption that they’ll be operating without them the rest of the year.
Way down on the list of concerns for coaches is the status of whether or not some 2021 recruits will be able to graduate early and enroll at their college in January or not. From the outside looking in, this shouldn’t be an issue, and it may not end up being one.
However, the coronavirus pandemic is not only affecting athletics but academics as well. High schools in states from across the country will handle online learning and the school schedule differently, which could have an impact on whether recruits will have everything done to be able to enroll early.
More states are looking into the option of cancelling fall football and potentially moving it to the spring. What if a prospect decides not to enroll early so that he can play out his final high school season?
