Where the Notre Dame quarterback situation stands ahead of Cincinnati game

When Notre Dame graduate senior quarterback Jack Coan operated the Irish's two-minute offense during Wednesday's practice, head coach Brian Kelly liked what he saw from a physical standpoint. “He's ahead of where I thought he’d be,” Kelly said. Kelly, of course, was referencing the ankle injury that forced Coan out of last week's game against Wisconsin in the third quarter. He did not return. Sophomore Drew Pyne went 6-of-8 for 81 yards and a touchdown in relief. Was that to the benefit of No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0)? Absolutely. Pyne entered with the game tied at 10 and walked off the field with the Fighting Irish having won by four touchdowns. But did his performance also complicate the perception of the Notre Dame quarterback room? Perhaps.

Kelly said Coan, Pyne and freshman Tyler Buchner are preparing to play against No. 7 Cincinnati (3-0) at Notre Dame Stadium this Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC). Buchner injured his hamstring two weeks ago against Purdue but has returned to full participation in practice this week, according to Kelly. All three have made meaningful contributions this season. Coan has started every game. He has completed 77 of 128 throws (60.2 percent) for 986 yards with nine touchdown passes and two interceptions. Buchner ran 10 times for 92 yards and completed 3-of-4 passing attempts for 78 yards and a touchdown in two appearances against Toledo and Purdue. Pyne's lone action of the year so far came against the Badgers. As Coan continues to work his way all the way back from the ankle ailment, he and Pyne have split first-team reps this week. Kelly said immediately after the Wisconsin game and on Monday that if Coan is healthy, he is Notre Dame's No. 1 option at the position. But like with all things, that could evolve into a more fluid situation. The Notre Dame offensive line has not showed signs of improving. The Irish have allowed 20 sacks. Only Akron (21) has allowed more among FBS teams. One of the best attributes a quarterback can have to counteract an offensive line's inability to protect is mobility, and Pyne and Buchner both have more of it than Coan. “Each one of them is so different in that they bring different traits and the offense has to be geared toward what their strengths are and what your offensive capabilities are,” Kelly said. “I just think more than anything else, it’s about what is in the best interest of your football team and in particular you offensive production in how you use those guys.”

Notre Dame quarterbacks Jack Coan (left) and Drew Pyne (right) both played in the Irish's win over Wisconsin. (Chad Weaver/BGI)