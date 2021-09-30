Where the Notre Dame quarterback situation stands ahead of Cincinnati game
When Notre Dame graduate senior quarterback Jack Coan operated the Irish's two-minute offense during Wednesday's practice, head coach Brian Kelly liked what he saw from a physical standpoint.
“He's ahead of where I thought he’d be,” Kelly said.
Kelly, of course, was referencing the ankle injury that forced Coan out of last week's game against Wisconsin in the third quarter. He did not return. Sophomore Drew Pyne went 6-of-8 for 81 yards and a touchdown in relief.
Was that to the benefit of No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0)? Absolutely. Pyne entered with the game tied at 10 and walked off the field with the Fighting Irish having won by four touchdowns. But did his performance also complicate the perception of the Notre Dame quarterback room? Perhaps.
Kelly said Coan, Pyne and freshman Tyler Buchner are preparing to play against No. 7 Cincinnati (3-0) at Notre Dame Stadium this Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC). Buchner injured his hamstring two weeks ago against Purdue but has returned to full participation in practice this week, according to Kelly.
All three have made meaningful contributions this season. Coan has started every game. He has completed 77 of 128 throws (60.2 percent) for 986 yards with nine touchdown passes and two interceptions. Buchner ran 10 times for 92 yards and completed 3-of-4 passing attempts for 78 yards and a touchdown in two appearances against Toledo and Purdue. Pyne's lone action of the year so far came against the Badgers.
As Coan continues to work his way all the way back from the ankle ailment, he and Pyne have split first-team reps this week. Kelly said immediately after the Wisconsin game and on Monday that if Coan is healthy, he is Notre Dame's No. 1 option at the position. But like with all things, that could evolve into a more fluid situation.
The Notre Dame offensive line has not showed signs of improving. The Irish have allowed 20 sacks. Only Akron (21) has allowed more among FBS teams. One of the best attributes a quarterback can have to counteract an offensive line's inability to protect is mobility, and Pyne and Buchner both have more of it than Coan.
“Each one of them is so different in that they bring different traits and the offense has to be geared toward what their strengths are and what your offensive capabilities are,” Kelly said. “I just think more than anything else, it’s about what is in the best interest of your football team and in particular you offensive production in how you use those guys.”
Notre Dame's offensive capabilities, as Kelly referenced, have not been centered on anything that has to do with a stout offensive line. The sack numbers have already been mentioned. No need in rehashing those. The Irish also rank toward the very bottom in rushing offense. At 80 yards per game, Notre Dame ranks tied for 122nd nationally — ahead of just six teams.
So, obviously, throwing the ball has become Notre Dame's bread and butter, and Coan can do that quite well. But he can't do it on the run. And he can't do it with a collapsing pocket. He isn't the best at escaping pressure, and there has been a lot of it this season.
Kelly said it's easier to carve out roles for quarterbacks when they have dissimilar styles of play. While he views Coan and Pyne as similar in how they throw the football, Kelly can't hide from the fact that Pyne has something that Coan does not.
“Just a little bit more escapability,” Kelly said. “More than anything else, he just has an ability to find people on the move a little bit more than Jack. Jack is going to be in much more of a progression read.”
Kelly said there is a "give-take in terms of what each guy brings to the lineup." Reading between the lines, if things go south for Coan in any particular game there might be an opportunity for Pyne to right the ship based on Kelly's admission that he brings different assets to the table than Coan.
Buchner, meanwhile, possesses more playmaking ability in the running game than either of them. Whether it's Coan or Pyne playing as the primary quarterback, Buchner is likely to get his snaps to aid Notre Dame's struggling rushing offense one way or the other.
Usually, teams only employ three quarterbacks in one game when they're up big and want to give out garbage time reps. Saturday could be a completely different story. It could be all hands on deck for the Notre Dame signal callers with the Irish looking to retain its unbeaten record by knocking off a fellow top-10 team.
