Notre Dame has 38 targets in Rivals’ initial top 100 prospects list for the 2022 class, according to our count. BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and a Rivals analyst give their take on where each prospect stands in their recruitment.

Rivals’ view: Clemson hasn’t offered the five-star offensive tackle yet, but the Tigers would play a major role if they do. Notre Dame, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State and LSU are also high. — Adam Friedman

Singer’s take: Notre Dame is very much a contender for Rice. He and his mom are enjoying weekly calls with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn, but this will be a tough recruitment to win with the amount of big-time programs involved.