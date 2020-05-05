Where Notre Dame Stands In 2021 National Recruiting Rankings
Notre Dame added a commitment from cornerback Philip Riley from Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale on Tuesday afternoon. The four-star prospect picked the Fighting Irish over Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Oregon, Texas, USC, Virginia Tech and Washington.
Riley is Notre Dame’s ninth commitment of the 2021 class, which ranks No. 10 nationally per Rivals.
Every other school currently in the top 10 has at least 10 commitments. When sorting by average star rankings of schools that have at least seven commitments, the Irish have the No. 5 class.
Notre Dame has an average star ranking of 3.67, which is better than Michigan at 3.36, which is the school ranked one spot ahead of the Fighting Irish.
One spot below Notre Dame in the rankings is Minnesota, which has 14 commits in its 2021 class but has 13 less total points than the Irish.
Notre Dame is tied for fourth nationally in terms of having the most four-star committed prospects in a single class (six).
For more details on the Rivals rankings formula click here.
Riley is Notre Dame’s second defensive back pledge in the 2021 class, joining Chicagoland safety Justin Walters.
“He’s more of a raw athlete than a cornerback, but as he gets better in his drops, he’s going to become more well-rounded,” Rivals analyst Rob Cassidy said of Riley. “Notre Dame has a ball of clay and can mold him how they want. I think he’s a corner, not a safety, but he might have the size down the road to play safety. He could maybe play early on, but he’ll thrive as a sophomore and junior.”
Notre Dame has five commits on offense: quarterback Tyler Buchner, wide receiver Lorenzo Styles, tight end Cane Berrong, and offensive linemen Blake Fisher and Pat Coogan.
Linemen Gabriel Rubio and David Abiara, plus safetyJustin Walters and now cornerback Philip Riley are on Notre Dame’s defensive commitment list in the 2021 class.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.