Notre Dame added a commitment from cornerback Philip Riley from Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale on Tuesday afternoon. The four-star prospect picked the Fighting Irish over Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Oregon, Texas, USC, Virginia Tech and Washington. Riley is Notre Dame’s ninth commitment of the 2021 class, which ranks No. 10 nationally per Rivals. Every other school currently in the top 10 has at least 10 commitments. When sorting by average star rankings of schools that have at least seven commitments, the Irish have the No. 5 class.

Head coach Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish scored a big recruit on Tuesday. (Bill Panzica)