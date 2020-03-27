Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end David Abiara has been a strong Notre Dame lean since he visited back on Feb. 1. On Friday, he publicly announced the news that he committed to the Fighting Irish.

Abiara is the seventh commitment for Notre Dame in the 2021 class, which ranks No. 5 in the nation per Rivals. Abiara's pledge gave the Irish 90 points, bring its total to 984.

Notre Dame has seven commits, while the team in the No. 4 spot, North Carolina, has 11 verbals and 1,190 total points. One spot below Notre Dame at No. 6 is Miami, which has three more commits than Notre Dame.