Where Notre Dame Stands In 2021 National Recruiting Rankings
Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end David Abiara has been a strong Notre Dame lean since he visited back on Feb. 1. On Friday, he publicly announced the news that he committed to the Fighting Irish.
Abiara is the seventh commitment for Notre Dame in the 2021 class, which ranks No. 5 in the nation per Rivals. Abiara's pledge gave the Irish 90 points, bring its total to 984.
Notre Dame has seven commits, while the team in the No. 4 spot, North Carolina, has 11 verbals and 1,190 total points. One spot below Notre Dame at No. 6 is Miami, which has three more commits than Notre Dame.
The Irish's 2021 class has an average star ranking of 3.71, which is higher than Florida and North Carolina, the two schools ranked ahead of Notre Dame, respectively.
Rivals ranks Notre Dame's newest pledge as the No. 21 strong side defensive end nationally and No. 42 prospect in the state of Texas. Abiara picked Notre Dame over Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and others.
"Abiara is a lean, athletic edge rusher with an impressive frame," said Rivals.com analyst Sam Spiegelman. "He has long arms that allow him to take full advantage of offensive tackles as he races around them on the edge. At times, Abiara can keep offensive linemen at a distance and explode past them in 1-on-1 situations. The wingspan also allows him to make highlight reel-level plays as he closes in on quarterbacks.
Notre Dame has four commits on offense: quarterback Tyler Buchner, wide receiver Lorenzo Styles, tight end Cane Berrong, and offensive lineman Blake Fisher
Abiara joins defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio and safety Justin Walters on Notre Dame's defensive commitment list.
