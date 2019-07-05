The only six schools in front of Notre Dame are Ohio State, Michigan, Miami, Alabama, LSU and Clemson.

Notre Dame moved past Florida on Thursday after notching a verbal pledge from three-star Southaven (Miss.) cornerback Caleb Offord . The Irish also remain in front of schools like Georgia, Penn State, Oklahoma and USC.

The Fighting Irish remained No. 7 after landing an important commitment from three-star Burke (Neb.) wide receiver Xavier Watts but saw its total score increase to 1,956.

Notre Dame is closer to moving up the Rivals national team recruiting rankings.

Notre Dame currently holds 17 verbal commitments — one five-star prospect, nine four-star prospects, six three-star prospects and one two-star prospect.

At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Watts is ranked as the No. 94 wide receiver in the country and No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Nebraska, per Rivals.com

Watts has a 5.6 recruit rating, which means he is considered among the region’s top prospects and generally among the nation’s top 800-850 prospects overall.

"Landing a player that can stretch the field, run crisp routes and make plays after the catch is exactly what Notre Dame wants to add more of to its receiver depth chart, and that is why Watts is such a top priority," wrote BGI's Bryan Driskell. "His speed, after-the-catch skills, downfield ball skills and route running potential make Watts ideally suited for the X and Z positions in the Irish offense."

Watts is the third wide receiver in Notre Dame's 2020 recruiting class, joining five-star recruit Jordan Johnson and three-star prospect Jay Brunelle.

Of Notre Dame’s 17 commits, eight are ranked inside the Rivals250.