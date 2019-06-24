Notre Dame has a nationally ranked recruiting class. (Bill Panzica)

Notre Dame is once again closing in on a Top 5 recruiting class. The Fighting Irish sit at No. 7 in the Rivals national team recruiting rankings after landing an important commitment from three-star Boyle County (Ky.) cornerback Landen Bartleson on Monday. Notre Dame has been as high as No. 5 this offseason. The Irish remain in front of schools like Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Oklahoma, Penn State and others. The only six schools in front of Notre Dame are Florida, Georgia, Miami, Alabama LSU and Clemson.

Notre Dame currently holds 14 verbal commitments — one five-star prospect, nine four-star prospects, three three-star prospects and one two-star prospect. The addition of Bartleson helped Notre Dame inch closer to a Top 5 class and boosted the overall score to 1,731. At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Bartleson is ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect in the state of Kentucky, per Rivals.com Bartleson has a 5.6 recruit rating, which means he is considered among the region’s top prospects and generally among the nation’s top 800-850 prospects overall.