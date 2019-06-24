Where Notre Dame Sits In National Recruiting Rankings
Notre Dame is once again closing in on a Top 5 recruiting class.
The Fighting Irish sit at No. 7 in the Rivals national team recruiting rankings after landing an important commitment from three-star Boyle County (Ky.) cornerback Landen Bartleson on Monday.
Notre Dame has been as high as No. 5 this offseason. The Irish remain in front of schools like Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Oklahoma, Penn State and others.
The only six schools in front of Notre Dame are Florida, Georgia, Miami, Alabama LSU and Clemson.
Notre Dame currently holds 14 verbal commitments — one five-star prospect, nine four-star prospects, three three-star prospects and one two-star prospect.
The addition of Bartleson helped Notre Dame inch closer to a Top 5 class and boosted the overall score to 1,731. At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Bartleson is ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect in the state of Kentucky, per Rivals.com
Bartleson has a 5.6 recruit rating, which means he is considered among the region’s top prospects and generally among the nation’s top 800-850 prospects overall.
"Bartleson is an athletic defender that carries his strong track times onto the football field," wrote BGI's Bryan Driskell. "You can especially see that speed at running back, where Bartleson is a constant threat to score every time he touches the football.
"The Boyle County standout shows impressive foot quickness and when his technique is right he shows ideal flexibility and change of direction skills for the cornerback position."
Bartleson is the second defensive back commit in Notre Dame's 2020 recruiting class, joining fellow three-star prospect Clarence Lewis.
Of Notre Dame’s 14 commits, eight are ranked inside the Rivals250.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.
• Like us on Facebook.