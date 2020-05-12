Rivals unveiled its new top 250 rankings on Tuesday afternoon. This wasn't a major update as there were only a few Rivals camps this spring before COVID-19 shut down the circuit, but between those in-person evaluations with some prospects and spending a lot of time watching film, there were moves to be made from the analysts. "This has been very odd for obvious reasons and the 2021 class will require a lot more film evaluation than in-person evals," Rivals national recruiting director Mike Farrell said. With only a handful of prospects making big moves up and only a few that made noticeable slides in the rankings, this update saw Notre Dame's commits take minuscule drops.

Notre Dame quarterback pledge Tyler Buchner remains in Rivals top 50 in the 2021 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame has four prospects listed in the national rankings, and they're all in the top 100. The Irish's highest two ranked prospects are Avon (Ind.) High offensive tackle Blake Fisher and Pickerington (Ohio) Central wide receiver Lorenzo Styles. Both slid back two spots, a product of two other prospects moving up to five-star status. Fisher ranks as the No. 22 prospect nationally, while Styles is listed at No. 39. San Diego (Calif.) Helix quarterback and Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner ranks as the No. 46 play in the land, a drop of three spots. St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio's ranking remained unchanged. He is still listed as the No. 99 player nationally. Notre Dame has a pair of commitments rated as four-star prospects but are just outside the Rivals250 in Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley and Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong.

The Fighting Irish hold 10 commitments in total, and the class currently ranks No. 9 in the country per Rivals. For more information on the Notre Dame pledges, click here.

Notre Dame Defensive Back Targets Move Into Rivals250

Gardena (Calif.) Serra athlete Devin Kirkwood saw quite the rise. He was previously rated as a 5.5 recruit, which is the lowest designation for a three-star prospect. In this update, he catapulted all the way up to four-star status and the No. 181 recruit in the country.

Kirkwood had a standout performance at the Los Angeles Rivals Camp on Feb. 1 and took home defensive back MVP honors.

A big target out in California for the Irish is Elk Grove (Calif.) Monterey Trail athlete Prophet Brown. Like Kirkwood, he was also rated as a three-star prospect (5.6 recruit ranking) and saw a huge jump into the Rivals250. Brown checks in as the No. 197 prospect in the land. Brown recently spoke with BlueandGold.com about his recruitment and Notre Dame's standing in it. To read that article, click here. Another defensive back target for the Irish who made a move into the Rivals250 is Tallahassee (Fla.) John Paul Catholic II's Terrion Arnold. He was a four-star prospect outside of the national rankings but now sits at No. 209 nationally.

Denton (Texas) Guyer cornerback Deuce Harmon made his debut in the Rivals250 as well, checking in at No. 249 nationally. Notre Dame is a top school for the Lone Star State standout.

Full List Of Notable Notre Dame Targets In The Rivals250