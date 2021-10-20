Where Notre Dame appears in midseason bowl projections, All-America teams

The national view of Notre Dame junior safety Kyle Hamilton’s season is a consensus. The outlook for the Irish’s postseason destination, though, is much more muddied. Hamilton was a first-team midseason All-America selection by the Associated Press, The Athletic and CBS Sports. If there’s such thing as a unanimous mid-year selection, he ought to qualify. Hamilton has played a team-high 431 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus. His 33 tackles rank second among Irish defenders, behind only junior linebacker JD Bertrand. He has 2.0 tackles for loss, four passes broken up and three interceptions.

Among 100 FBS safeties with at least 200 coverage snaps, Hamilton’s passer rating (NFL version) when targeted is eighth lowest (37.7), per PFF. His 83.5 coverage grade is sixth. He has allowed 13 catches on 27 targets in coverage this year, and his three interceptions are tied for second among FBS safeties. “Hamilton possesses jaw-dropping range and playmaking ability,” The Athletic wrote. “He consistently makes his presence felt as a disruptive presence in both pass defense and run support.” Offensive tackle Joe Alt’s solid performance in first career start could put him on a path to Freshman All-America honors if he keeps Notre Dame’s left tackle job. One start and three other games with meaningful action was enough for ESPN to put him on its midseason true freshman All-America team. “Alt is part of a transformed Notre Dame offensive line that had its best performance against Virginia Tech,” ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren wrote. “Putting him on this list is more of a prediction for what is ahead, rather than the cumulative of what he has already done. “He came in as a tight end, and he has been molded into a left tackle who has filled in nicely as a freshman. He has a lot of potential and could move around along the line, if needed, once fellow freshman Blake Fisher is fully healed from a meniscus tear.”