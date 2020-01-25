On Jan. 21, Rivals released its final top-100 rankings for the class of 2020, and Notre Dame had three players make the cut: running back Chris Tyree, wide receiver Jordan Johnson and tight end Michael Mayer. This is about average considering the Fighting Irish have signed 31 Rivals100 players in the 10 full recruiting cycles Brian Kelly has participated in since 2011. Every year, Kelly has had a minimum of two top-100 recruits. Of the three Rivals100 recruits in the class of 2020, only Johnson appears in the top 10 highest-ranked overall recruits at No. 6. Mayer appears at No. 11 and Tyree No. 24.

Notre Dame's top prospect in the class of 2020, wide receiver Jordan Johnson. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Johnson and Mayer are the highest-ranked recruits at their respective positions of the Kelly era. Tyree is the second-highest ranked running back, behind Greg Bryant who was the No. 19 overall player in the class of 2013. By far the best recruit of the Kelly era, and the only one in the top 15 of his class, is linebacker Jaylon Smith in 2013. Three other players have finished in the top 20 in defensive end Ishaq Williams, running back Bryant and quarterback Gunner Kiel. Seven of the top 10 highest-rated recruits of the Kelly era come the 2011, 2012 or 2013 class. A full list of all Rivals100 recruits of the past decade is below.

Class of 2011

No. 16 Overall Player in Class of 2011 - Defensive End Ishaq Williams No. 22 - Defensive End Stephon Tuitt No. 28 - Defensive End Aaron Lynch No. 70 - Offensive Tackle Matthew Hegarty No. 82 - Tight End Ben Koyack

Class of 2012

No. 20 - Quarterback Gunner Kiel No. 76 - Cornerback Tee Shepard



Class of 2013

Class of 2014

Class of 2015

No. 60 - Dual-Treat Quarterback Brandon Wimbush No. 82 - Cornerback Shaun Crawford

Class of 2016

No. 31 - Linebacker Daelin Hayes No. 41 - Offensive Tackle Tommy Kraemer No. 59 - Wide Receiver Javon McKinley



Class of 2017

No. 44 - Tight End Brock Wright No. 95 - Tight End Cole Kmet

Class of 2018

No. 43 - Defensive Back Houston Griffith No. 87 - Quarterback Phil Jurkovec No. 88 - Wide Receiver Kevin Austin

Class of 2019