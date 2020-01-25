Where Do Tyree, Johnson, Mayer Rank Among Brian Kelly's Best Recruits?
On Jan. 21, Rivals released its final top-100 rankings for the class of 2020, and Notre Dame had three players make the cut: running back Chris Tyree, wide receiver Jordan Johnson and tight end Michael Mayer.
This is about average considering the Fighting Irish have signed 31 Rivals100 players in the 10 full recruiting cycles Brian Kelly has participated in since 2011. Every year, Kelly has had a minimum of two top-100 recruits.
Of the three Rivals100 recruits in the class of 2020, only Johnson appears in the top 10 highest-ranked overall recruits at No. 6. Mayer appears at No. 11 and Tyree No. 24.
Johnson and Mayer are the highest-ranked recruits at their respective positions of the Kelly era. Tyree is the second-highest ranked running back, behind Greg Bryant who was the No. 19 overall player in the class of 2013.
By far the best recruit of the Kelly era, and the only one in the top 15 of his class, is linebacker Jaylon Smith in 2013.
Three other players have finished in the top 20 in defensive end Ishaq Williams, running back Bryant and quarterback Gunner Kiel.
Seven of the top 10 highest-rated recruits of the Kelly era come the 2011, 2012 or 2013 class.
A full list of all Rivals100 recruits of the past decade is below.
Class of 2011
No. 16 Overall Player in Class of 2011 - Defensive End Ishaq Williams
No. 22 - Defensive End Stephon Tuitt
No. 28 - Defensive End Aaron Lynch
No. 70 - Offensive Tackle Matthew Hegarty
No. 82 - Tight End Ben Koyack
Class of 2012
No. 20 - Quarterback Gunner Kiel
No. 76 - Cornerback Tee Shepard
Class of 2013
No. 3 - Linebacker Jaylon Smith
No. 19 - Running Back Greg Bryant
No. 21 - Defensive Tackle Eddie Vanderdoes*
No. 60 - Offensive Tackle Steve Elmer
No. 72 - Offensive Guard John Montelus
*Signed with Notre Dame, but did not enroll
Class of 2014
No. 24 - Offensive Tackle Quenton Nelson
No. 72 - Linebacker Nyles Morgan
No. 84 - Wide Receiver Justin Brent
No. 98 - Offensive Tackle Alex Bars
Class of 2015
No. 60 - Dual-Treat Quarterback Brandon Wimbush
No. 82 - Cornerback Shaun Crawford
Class of 2016
No. 31 - Linebacker Daelin Hayes
No. 41 - Offensive Tackle Tommy Kraemer
No. 59 - Wide Receiver Javon McKinley
Class of 2017
No. 44 - Tight End Brock Wright
No. 95 - Tight End Cole Kmet
Class of 2018
No. 43 - Defensive Back Houston Griffith
No. 87 - Quarterback Phil Jurkovec
No. 88 - Wide Receiver Kevin Austin
Class of 2019
No. 68 - Offensive Tackle Quinn Carroll
No. 75 - Safety Kyle Hamilton
