TigerIllustrated.com recruiting analyst Paul Strelow: “Shipley and family are legitimately giving many factors — academic profile, program prestige, playing time, distance, relationships — legitimate weight, and that’s the big reason his recruitment continues to have more viable suitors than perceived. Everyone has pros and cons.

“Clemson resonates with the Shipley camp to check many if not most of those boxes, except depth chart numbers has given pause. Based on our info, the Tigers began really picking up steam with their November game visit and then gathered considerable momentum with his visit to its elite junior day in January. NC State won’t have the chance to turn around its results before Shipley intends to render a decision, and Stanford doesn’t seem to have a lot going for it right now. UNC is a wild card, although an unlikely one if for no better reason than sentimentality as a longtime Wolfpack follower.