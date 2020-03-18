Where Are Notre Dame’s Top Recruits Headed? Rivals Writers Answer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer regularly gives his thoughts on where Notre Dame stands with its top targets. In this article, we gathered insight from other Rivals analysts and recruiting writers on seven of Notre Dame’s biggest recruits in the 2021 class.
The Gold Standard: How Special Dead Period Affects Notre Dame Recruits — Part I | Part II
TigerIllustrated.com recruiting analyst Paul Strelow: “Shipley and family are legitimately giving many factors — academic profile, program prestige, playing time, distance, relationships — legitimate weight, and that’s the big reason his recruitment continues to have more viable suitors than perceived. Everyone has pros and cons.
“Clemson resonates with the Shipley camp to check many if not most of those boxes, except depth chart numbers has given pause. Based on our info, the Tigers began really picking up steam with their November game visit and then gathered considerable momentum with his visit to its elite junior day in January. NC State won’t have the chance to turn around its results before Shipley intends to render a decision, and Stanford doesn’t seem to have a lot going for it right now. UNC is a wild card, although an unlikely one if for no better reason than sentimentality as a longtime Wolfpack follower.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news