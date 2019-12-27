Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty class of 2020 athlete Ramon Henderson, who is listed as a three-star prospect and the No. 63 recruit in California by Rivals, announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish on National Signing Day.

Here's what Blue & Gold Illustrated football analyst Vince DeDario had to say about Henderson:

On what stands out about Henderson on film …

“He is a big, strong athlete who isn't afraid of contact. He has got long legs, so on film, he doesn’t necessarily look like he is all that fast, but with his long strides, he just runs by everyone. He is able to use his speed to his advantage.

“Most of his film is on offense and running fly patterns past guys, but one thing you're able to see — and we know that Notre Dame is recruiting him as a defensive back — his ball skills are excellent. He is able to high point the ball and use his strong hands to bring it down, even when he's being challenged by the defender.”

On any potential concerns on Henderson's tape …

“His high school team is running a lot of zone and he is covering the flats in the two-deep zone. His zone turns are very good and he will watch the quarterback’s eyes and then make a play on the ball when it’s in the air — more in a space than against a man.

“He is going to have to work on his man technique. I didn’t see a lot of that on film. But he is a young guy. He's not going to be expected to play right away, so he's got time to work that out.”

