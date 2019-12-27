What You Need To Know About Notre Dame's 2020 Class
Notre Dame Adds 2020 CB Ramon Henderson
Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty class of 2020 athlete Ramon Henderson, who is listed as a three-star prospect and the No. 63 recruit in California by Rivals, announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish on National Signing Day.
Here's what Blue & Gold Illustrated football analyst Vince DeDario had to say about Henderson:
On what stands out about Henderson on film …
“He is a big, strong athlete who isn't afraid of contact. He has got long legs, so on film, he doesn’t necessarily look like he is all that fast, but with his long strides, he just runs by everyone. He is able to use his speed to his advantage.
“Most of his film is on offense and running fly patterns past guys, but one thing you're able to see — and we know that Notre Dame is recruiting him as a defensive back — his ball skills are excellent. He is able to high point the ball and use his strong hands to bring it down, even when he's being challenged by the defender.”
On any potential concerns on Henderson's tape …
“His high school team is running a lot of zone and he is covering the flats in the two-deep zone. His zone turns are very good and he will watch the quarterback’s eyes and then make a play on the ball when it’s in the air — more in a space than against a man.
“He is going to have to work on his man technique. I didn’t see a lot of that on film. But he is a young guy. He's not going to be expected to play right away, so he's got time to work that out.”
RELATED: Notre Dame Adds DB Ramon Henderson To 2020 Recruiting Class
OL Recruit Jonah Monheim Sticks With USC Over Notre Dame
The biggest storyline heading into National Signing Day from my point of view was whether or not Notre Dame would be able to flip Moorpark (Calif.) High offensive lineman Jonah Monheim. The Irish staff brought him on campus over the weekend for an official visit and worked really hard to flip him.
Notre Dame fell in love with his senior tape and really wanted to land him. Monheim gave the staff the final decision on sticking with USC around noon, and the Trojans announced that he signed at 1:20 p.m. ET.
