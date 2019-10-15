What We're Hearing On Elite 2020 Center Hunter Dickinson
Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha 2020 center Hunter Dickinson, the nation's No. 37 prospect, officially visited Notre Dame over the weekend. What's the latest coming off his visit? Blue & Gold Illustrated has the info.
Click Here to read.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.