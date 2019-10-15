Click Here to read.

Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha 2020 center Hunter Dickinson , the nation's No. 37 prospect, officially visited Notre Dame over the weekend. What's the latest coming off his visit? Blue & Gold Illustrated has the info.

