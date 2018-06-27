What We Learned: Media Day At The Rivals Five-Star Challenge
The Rivals Five-Star Challenge is up in running in Atlanta this week, and BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney is in attendance.
In the video below, McKinney discusses what he learned from speaking with Irish targets throughout the day Wednesday.
