A look at what the media is saying after Notre Dame landed its first wide receiver of the 2022 class, Ponchatoula (La.) High standout Amorion Walker. Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Notre Dame added its first receiver of the class in speedy wideout Amorion Walker. (Rivals.com)

Mike Singer, BlueandGold.com: Commit Story: Amorion Walker Commits To Notre Dame Notre Dame has landed a commitment from Ponchatoula (La.) High class of 2022 wide receiver Amorion Walker. The 6-3, 170-pounder gave his pledge to Irish head coach Brian Kelly and the staff on Tuesday and announced his news on Wednesday morning. “It was like we had a virtual party going on,” Walker said about the moment he informed the Irish coaches of his decision. Walker received his scholarship offer from Notre Dame on Nov. 6 and was a top target for the Irish coaching staff. Mississippi State was considered the early team to beat in Walker’s recruitment, as his father, Robert Walker, played tight end for the Bulldogs. Florida State, Kansas State and others made a run at Walker as well, but even without a campus visit, the Louisiana product locked in an early pledge to the Irish. Click here to read more.

Mike Singer, BlueandGold.com: Commit Impact: What Landing Amorion Walker Means For Notre Dame 1. Walker has the tools to be a big-time boundary wide receiver. He’s no “possession” receiver, though. He has the speed to leave his defenders in the dust. Walker has twitchy athleticism that is complimented well with his burst when he kicks into his top gear. Walker is a bit of a boom-or-bust player. He’ll need to continue to improve on his route-running ability and become a well-rounded receiver, but with his 6-3, 170-pound frame and 4.5 40-yard dash speed, he has the chance to become a special player. Walker looks solid as a returner and could become a rangy safety if the receiver position doesn’t work out. 2. He has more to prove as a high school football prospect, which is seemingly why other College Football Playoff contenders haven’t offered him a scholarship yet. He caught 25 passes for 490 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019, and this past fall, Walker only played in three games. He hauled eight passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns during his shortened junior season in which he dealt with a hamstring injury. 3. Rivals ranks Walker as a low three-star prospect, and I’d imagine it’s in part because he didn’t play much as a junior. He’s not a guy who has been out on the camp circuit much either, so hopefully, we’ll be able to see more of him in-person in the coming months. Regardless of his ranking, Walker is a guy who the Irish staff has been on hard since offering him last November. Again, Walker will need plenty of development at Notre Dame, but his massive upside is obvious when watching his tape. Click here to read more.

ANALYST BREAKDOWN

Adam Gorney, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst: “Walker does not have those massive stats because he was sidelined with a hamstring injury for much of his junior season but he’s an explosive and dynamic athlete and Notre Dame needs more of that at receiver and all over the field. There will be some things to watch over the next year though, namely him taking a visit to South Bend and seeing if he goes anywhere else on trips and keeping an eye on his senior season to see his development. There are guys who are super athletic but not productive. I don’t think he’s one of those prospects but we have to see more of him on the field.”

VIDEO REACTION

2022 COMMITS REACTION

Tyson Ford: "Well, he’s a great athlete, track star and amazing football player. He adds an extra dimension to an already dynamic 2022 class and his work ethic seems to be a huge advantage for him as well." Steve Angeli: "Amorion is a great addition to this class. He's a guy I reached out to after I committed and had a great feel for. He has great size and speed along with great routes and hands. I'm really excited that he joined the class as the first WR and he's also a great person [with] who I'm looking forward to developing our relationship." Jack Nickel: "I'm very happy to have him. The parts in this class are starting to come together nicely." Jadarian Price: "I'm always excited to welcome new guys into the family. It's a new part of our journey coming up. I watched his film and I think he is a great asset with length and speed."

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION

