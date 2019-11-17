A look at what the media is saying after Notre Dame's 52-20 blowout victory versus Navy.

Notre Dame cruised to a win against Navy and improved to 8-2 on the season. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

Lou Somogyi, Blue & Gold Illustrated: Rapid Review: Notre Dame 52, Navy 20 TOP 3 STORYLINES • Three years ago in a 28-27 loss to Navy, Notre Dame had six total possessions the entire game (lowest in the FBS in eight years), and the next season in a 24-17 victory it had seven. During the first half alone this time, the Irish had six series on offense — scoring on all six with five touchdowns and a field goal. • Navy’s first five possessions resulted in three lost fumbles (recovered by linebackers Asmar Bilal and Drew White, plus end Jamir Jones), a failed fourth-and-one at its 44-yard line on a tackle for loss by freshman safety Kyle Hamilton when quarterback Malcolm Perry tried to string it wide, and then a three-and-out. Those five series by Navy netted 118 yards before the final possession of the half for the Midshipmen resulted in a 72-yard drive that ended with a 27-yard field goal as time expired but still a commanding 38-3 Notre Dame advantage at the intermission. • With 8:28 remaining in the third quarter and the Irish ahead 45-3, reserve and sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec was inserted. Notre Dame's lone touchdown thereafter was a 27-yard fumble return by sophomore rover Paul Moala with 14:39 left in the contest.

Vince DeDario, Blue & Gold Illustrated: Thoughts From The Press Box: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Victory over Navy Navy came into this game averaging 357 yards rushing and about 450 in total offense. Say what you want about the competition that they played leading up to the clash with Notre Dame but they were ranked in both the AP and CFP polls coming into this game. Regardless of how he played today, Malcolm Perry is the real deal as quarterback for Navy. It is not a fluke that he is a semi-finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award that annually goes to the nation’s best quarterback. Notre Dame harassed him the entire time he was in the game and forced him into three fumbles which essentially ended the game for the Midshipmen. Defensive coordinator Clark Lea once again outdid himself with the game plan switching from both and even and an odd front in alternating series making sure not to give Navy the same look back to back. We talked about it a lot during the week, if you are going to be successful against Navy you cannot show them the same look over and over. Not only did Lea switch up the looks, but the Irish were able to execute his game plan to practically perfection. Up front was where this game started and finished. With all the talk, and rightfully so, about losing senior defensive end Julian Okwara to a season ending injury, senior Khalid Kareem did his very best to remind people that he is still around and is making plays. Kareem absolutely had a game against Navy. He forced the first fumble halting a potential scoring drive on Navy’s first series shifting the momentum back to the Irish. Then on Navy’s second drive with the Irish already up 14 he pushed his blocker into quarterback Malcolm Perry and forced another fumble. His backside pursuit in the game was exceptional. He ended with 3 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a pass break up and the 2 forced fumbles. Pretty solid day considering he only played two and a half quarters. Jamir Jones played well replacing Okwara as a starter. He was able to recover one of the four fumbles by Navy. He was not as disruptive as he has been in the past but a lot of that has to do with the style of offense he was going against.

Douglas Farmer, NBC Sports: Notre Dame’s air attack downs No. 23 Navy in 52-20 rout PLAYER OF THE GAME Claypool’s first touchdown was only from seven yards out, but it underscored how much of a mismatch he would be for Navy as much as any of the following three would. Plenty of crossing routes become scores, but not that many become so easy a player can relish the last few yards. Claypool could. Yet, the Midshipmen put a linebacker on him on the next drive, a result of Notre Dame motion designed to create a likely mismatch. Neither Claypool nor Book had to think much about what to do next. “We knew it was a mismatch or a miscommunication of some sort, because we hadn’t seen that on film ever, and it hasn’t even happened this year,” Claypool said. “I think Ian knew it right away. I knew it right away. I was running down the field with a big smile on my face before the ball was even thrown.” 47 yards later and Claypool had given the Irish a commanding lead. Book kept going to him, including that tough catch along the sideline for the record-tying score. “Chase always has the juice,” Book said. “He’s always talking and he’s such a confident person, like he should be. You can tell when he gets on a roll. You want to keep giving him the ball. Even though it might not be the clearest look, he’s going to come down with it, and that’s the best. Makes my job a lot easier.”

Bill Connelly, ESPN: College football best of Week 12: Scores, Top 25 analysis, Gophers lose, Sooners stun, Georgia wins SEC East The Fighting Irish have found another gear. Since the blowout loss to Michigan and a funky, narrow win against Virginia Tech, Notre Dame has beaten Duke and Navy by a combined 90-27. The Irish put up 300 yards and 38 points in the first half and cruised. Finish strong against BC and Stanford, and Notre Dame could be in position for a New Year's Six bowl, not a bad consolation prize considering how dire things looked in Ann Arbor. Navy's first game as a ranked team in more than two years couldn't possibly have started worse: The Midshipmen lost fumbles on their first two possessions, Notre Dame scored touchdowns on four of its first 17 plays, and that was that. The good news: It wasn't a conference game. Ken Niumatalolo's squad will now prepare to rebound against SMU in a game that, depending on how Memphis is faring, could still have AAC West title implications.

